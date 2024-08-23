Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,758 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

