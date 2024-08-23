Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

