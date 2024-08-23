Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 719 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $362,570,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charter Communications by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $340.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

