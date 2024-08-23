Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 40,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

