Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $14,400,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $8,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

