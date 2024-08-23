Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Source Capital worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SOR opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

About Source Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

