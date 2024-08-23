Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EFR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

