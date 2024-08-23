Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 9.6 %

URBN opened at $37.51 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

