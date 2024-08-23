Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $340,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $210.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.