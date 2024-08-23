Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.