Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $167,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 124.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Innoviva by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

