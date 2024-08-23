Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $297.43 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.