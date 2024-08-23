Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Unisys by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $173,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.