Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,287 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.97 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

