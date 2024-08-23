Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU opened at $95.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

