Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

