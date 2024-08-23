Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,284 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.54 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

