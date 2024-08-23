Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,934 shares of company stock valued at $42,788,808. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

