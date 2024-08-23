Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 3.8 %

PRCT opened at $80.27 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.