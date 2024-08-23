Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,504,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

