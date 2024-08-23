Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 176,998 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 498,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

