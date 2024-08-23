Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

