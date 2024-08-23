Hershey (HSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $191.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $219.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

