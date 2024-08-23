Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of HXL opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

