Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,105 ($14.36) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.38), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($167,858.26). Corporate insiders own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
