Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,105 ($14.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 965 ($12.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The stock has a market cap of £864.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,412.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 914.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 881.53. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 978 ($12.71).

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.38), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($167,858.26). Corporate insiders own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

