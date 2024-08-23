Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 77,712.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

