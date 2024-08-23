Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

