Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 11008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

