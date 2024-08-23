Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

