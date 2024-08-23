Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.02 ($0.27). 94,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 110,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Hornby Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -328.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hornby

In other news, insider Oliver Raeburn purchased 39,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988 ($12,978.17). Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

