Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 904.29 ($11.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 918.50 ($11.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,996.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 901.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 878.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 612 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

