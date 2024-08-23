HSBC Upgrades BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) to Hold

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBBB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BBB Foods Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TBBB opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

