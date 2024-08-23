Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Bank of America

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 439,331 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

