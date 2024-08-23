Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.92. 86,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 39,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Huize Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

