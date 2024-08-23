Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.55

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.55 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.81). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.56), with a volume of 142,092 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.37).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hunting
Hunting Stock Performance
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.