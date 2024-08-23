Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.55

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.55 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.81). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.56), with a volume of 142,092 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £684.86 million, a P/E ratio of 792.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

