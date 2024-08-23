Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after acquiring an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.