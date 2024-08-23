Hut 8’s (HUT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUT. HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $200,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

