hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.42

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.42 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 29.58 ($0.38). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 921,064 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

In other news, insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £6,136,161.04 ($7,973,182.22). Company insiders own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

