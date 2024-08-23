Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.62. Hypera shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 2,513 shares trading hands.

Hypera Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

