i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading 27.9% Higher

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.98 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.32 ($0.16). Approximately 83,060,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,684% from the average daily volume of 2,983,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.13).

i3 Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.21.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

