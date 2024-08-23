IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

