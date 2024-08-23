iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Shares Down 3.4%

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 57,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,567,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
IBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter worth $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in iBio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
