iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ICAD stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

