iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78). Approximately 1,157,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 701,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.73).

iEnergizer Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.80. The firm has a market cap of £113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 0.52.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

