Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ILMN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $24,566,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

