ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.89. 169,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
