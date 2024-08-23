Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

