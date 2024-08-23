indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $11.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,351 shares of company stock worth $2,229,205. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $805.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

