Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

