Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after buying an additional 1,549,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after buying an additional 1,235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

